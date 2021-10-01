A month into the school year, TPS still needs additional 20 bus drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a critical school bus driver shortage in most area districts in NW Ohio.

In fact, it’s a nationwide issue, but it’s being felt particularly hard in the area.

Districts like Toledo Public Schools have had them before the busses started up this year.

James Hopkins is the Assistant Director of Talent Acquisition at TPS and says “We started the school year about 30 bus drivers short. Now we’re about 20. Most districts like TPS are offering attractive incentives to recruit new bus drivers. “We will train you, pay you while we train you and hopefully you will stay, obtain your CDL and then start driving for us.”

COVID also adds another layer of uncertainty in the Oregon School district. If a driver gets sick or is quarantined, their backup bench is scarce. Oregon Superintendent Hal Gregory says “We are far below our normal substitute bus drivers that we have had in the past. And it very very difficult with retirements with COVID.”

Some districts have had to cancel routes on certain days because they don’t have enough drivers. Some you may see more of if this shortage continues. Gregory says “So far this year we have to had to eliminate any routes but we have come up to the wire on having to cancel a few sporting events but we found someone last minute.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.