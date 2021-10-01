No change of plea for Sir Maejor Page during court appearance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A well-known Toledo civil rights advocate decided to not change his plea and accept a plea agreement offered by the government on money laundering charges in Federal court on Friday.

Sir Maejor Page had a change of plea hearing on Friday, but he told the court he was not comfortable moving forward at that time. He said there was no way the court should entertain the offer and that he’s not had the opportunity to review all the government’s evidence against him, some of which he said was encrypted.

Page was arrested in September 2020 on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors said he took money donated online to the Black Lives of Greater Atlanta Facebook page and used it for travel, personal items, and even a home in Toledo.

Page has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, even giving a tour of the house at the center of charges in March. He also asked the court for a new lawyer, which would be his third on this case.

Authorities remove items from the home of Sir Maejor Page during a raid on Friday, Sept. 25. (WTVG)

The judge set a new status hearing on the case for November.

