Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat called in to Kroger in Swanton

A bomb threat was called in to the Kroger in Swanton on Thursday, Sept. 30.
A bomb threat was called in to the Kroger in Swanton on Thursday, Sept. 30.(Gray tv)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First responders from multiple agencies were called to the Kroger store in Swanton on Thursday night after an employee received a phone call saying there were two bombs in the store.

The threat forced customers and employees to evacuate the building. Officers were called to the store on E. Airport Hwy. just after 5 p.m., according to the Fulton County Expositor. An employee said they received a suspicious phone call asking for money. When the employee refused, the caller said there were two bombs in the store.

Toledo Police sent an explosives detection K9 unit to assist with the search. No explosives or devices were found, and employees and customers were cleared to return to the building at approximately 7:20 p.m.

There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 419-826-4696.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

