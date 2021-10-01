Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat called in to Kroger in Swanton

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First responders from multiple agencies were called to the Kroger store in Swanton on Thursday night after an employee received a phone call saying there were two bombs in the store.

The threat forced customers and employees to evacuate the building. Officers were called to the store on E. Airport Hwy. just after 5 p.m., according to the Fulton County Expositor. An employee said they received a suspicious phone call asking for money. When the employee refused, the caller said there were two bombs in the store.

Toledo Police sent an explosives detection K9 unit to assist with the search. No explosives or devices were found, and employees and customers were cleared to return to the building at approximately 7:20 p.m.

There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 419-826-4696.

