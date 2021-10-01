Oct. 1, 2021: Heather’s Friday AM Forecast

Traffic
Rain returns this weekend.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TODAY: Gorgeous sunshine with highs in the mid-70s. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 53. SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered rain in the evening. High 78. SUNDAY: Rain throughout the day with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Cooler and breezy. High 72. EXTENDED: Upper 60s Monday to Wednesday with a few showers possible Monday, otherwise dry through the week. We’ll see a return to the low 70s Thursday.

