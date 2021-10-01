Traffic
Ohio health officials double Vax-2-School prizes

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials from the Ohio Department of Health announced Friday that they have doubled the scholarship amounts in the “Vax-2-School” program.

The program will now offer a total of $2 million in scholarships.

Vaccinated Ohioans ages 12-25 can enter a drawing to win one of five $100,000 scholarships. 150 $10,000 scholarships will also be given and can be used for college, job training, or other education.

Pending the FDA authorization of vaccinations for ages 5 to 11, the scholarships will also include that age bracket.

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the “Vax-2-School” program that detailed the vaccination incentives.

After receiving the first dose, young Ohioans can visit ohiovax2school.com to enter the drawing beginning Oct. 4.

There is no deadline for the drawing yet.

