Ottawa Hills’ Walker Kight paves way for next generation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family roots run deep within the Green Bears soccer program. Growing up, Walker Kight watched from the sidelines as his older brother took the field for Ottawa Hills.

“You see name after name after name, Walker following in the footsteps of his brother. Walker has big shoes to fill, but he is worthy of it,” said Head Coach Brian Hanudel.

“As brothers do, we are competitive. He pushes me, I push him. I’m really grateful to have a brother that can push me to be the best I can be,” said Kight.

Fast forward a few years and now Walker is leading the team. The senior has registered nine goals so far this season, the most for the Green Bears.

“Watching Walker grow up through the program has been extraordinary. You don’t get talent like him that comes around often. It’s been nice to see him progress and actually become a leader on the team. Going from a little guy shagging balls to now being that person some of these younger guys look up to and aspire to be,” mentioned Handuel.

Ottawa Hills holds a 6-0-3 record with seven games remaining in the regular season.

