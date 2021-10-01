River Raisin Great Lakes History and STEM Education Center receives $2M in state funding

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Inside the former Monroe Multi-Sports Complex, you will soon be able to take a walk through history. “It will be a huge catalyst to bring people in and they will be able to learn about the history and the science of the region,” said Scott Bentley, superintendent of the River Raisin National Battlefield Park.

Bentley explains the River Raisin National Battlefield Welcome Center, complete with a theatre that has stadium-style seating, is already open to the public. Now, work is underway on the adjacent space that formerly housed an indoor hockey rink. It features replica buildings assembled by tribal citizens from around the Great Lakes region and other exhibits currently under construction.

Some of the buildings inside the River Raisin STEM Education Center were constructed by tribal citizens from the Great Lakes Region. (Tony Geftos)

“When I first heard about this this idea 15 years ago, I thought, ‘Aw, that’s crazy. It’s never going to happen.’ But look at all the serendipitous dominos that fell and people that came forward,” said Michigan Representative Joe Bellino (R-Monroe).

“This is one of the establishments that’s going to attract so many people,” added Dilipkumar Patel, Chair of the Monroe County Tourism Bureau.

This area is nearly complete and on track for an opening in the Winter of 2022 (Tony Geftos)

The projects are on track for completion thanks to $2M in funding included in the budget for the State of Michigan. Those dollars were secured by Senator Dale Zorn (R-Ida).

“It’s a great feeling to know that we’re going to provide an education to our kids about what happened during the War of 1812 and what it meant to our nation going forward,” said Senator Zorn.“ The new education center will attract more than 600,000 visitors and serve more than 100,000 K-12 students every year once it’s open.”

Phase 1 is expected to open to the public in early 2022. Senator Zorn also says additional federal funding will bring another $2-$4M dollars to the STEM Education Center, keeping the National Battlefield up-to-date with exhibits and attractions for years to come.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.