School districts desperately seeking substitutes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area school districts throughout NW Ohio and SE Michigan are in a critical shortage of substitute teachers.

There aren’t enough substitute teachers in NW Ohio and SE Michigan on a daily basis to cover for teachers who need the day off or may have to quarantine.

Clay High School Principal James Jurski says it’s been a challenging week to get substitute teachers. “We’re short on average at least two per day and today was extremely difficult this morning, we were 7 short this morning.”

As a result, Oregon and other school districts have to ask teachers to split their time. “It’s a matter of starting to see what vacancies we have. Going to our current staff and filling those vacancies with by our teachers giving up their planning periods covering other classrooms.”

While COVID definitely plays a part in it, Jurski says it’s simply a difficult time to hire anyone right now. “With the number of jobs that are open throughout the area and just coming in and dealing with students and the challenges that we have in schools now.”

Subs can make up to $125 dollars a day. A fee that will soon be available to more people who are interested in the job. Ohio Senate Bill 1 allows people without a four-year college degree to substitute teach. In anticipation of getting the green light, The Toledo Public School district is putting together a plan. James Hopkins is the Toledo Public School Talent recruiter and says “We are reaching out to some of our parents to see if any of them would like to substitute teach.” TPS wants to have people cleared through the application process ahead of time. “So that when the bill does eventually get signed our folks can just start moving right into positions.”

That measure passed in the House and is expected to get final Senate approval soon.

