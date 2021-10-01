Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst...
The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has filed suit claiming a hospital’s response to a cyberattack led to the death of her infant daughter.

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.

It says the resulting failure of electronic devices meant a doctor couldn’t properly monitor the child’s condition during delivery, resulting in brain injuries.

The suit says the hospital failed to disclose how badly the cyberattack had hampered its systems.

The hospital contends any blame lies with the doctor, who knew about the cyberattack.

The doctor denies she did anything that hurt the baby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
Defiance woman’s remains identified in Columbus home
A fire at the Findlay Dollar Tree store caused a partial collapse of its roof Thursday evening.
Fire leads to partial roof collapse at Dollar Tree in Findlay
Single mother wants landlord to make proper repairs to flooded basement
Single mother in dispute with landlord over flooded basement
Family members are searching for answers after they have not heard from DeeAnna Scott since...
Where is DeeAnna Scott? Missing woman from Toledo last seen in Seattle area
Patrick Hensely is facing charges in Michigan.
Michigan man charged with contacting minor online for sexual purposes

Latest News

A California beachfront property has been returned to a Black family 100 years after it was...
California moves to return land to Black couple’s heirs 100 years after it was taken
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger's viral bar picture in North Carolina
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Biden, Democrats back at it, scaling back $3.5T plan
A California beachfront property has been returned to a Black family 100 years after it was...
Beachfront property wrongly taken from Black family returned 100 years later