Annual Out of the Darkness Walk aims to prevent suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country, according to the CDC, and many of the walk’s attendees said they are all too familiar with the pain it brings.

But, this event brings Toledoans together in the hopes of preventing another person from taking their own life.

Megan Scott is part of the walk’s committee, and she is also a suicide attempt survivor herself.

“My first walk when I came down here was very emotional because it’s very much out of the darkness when you come out of those dark phases, and it reminded me very much that my family could be here in remembrance of me,” said Megan.

Now, Megan said she gets involved in the event planning in the hopes that someone else may be saved just as she was.

“Every year when I come down here it’s just remembering that I’m still here and thankful for my support system that helped bring me out of that. Every year it’s an emotional thing for me.”

Peggy Myers was the chair of Out of the Darkness this year. She got involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention after a personal loss.

“11 years ago I lost my brother to suicide, and after that we really needed something to help us move on with our lives. My daughter Emily found the AFSP and she really liked the idea of the beads signifying a specific loss,” said Peggy.

Almost everyone was wearing some beads during the walk; different colors to represent how they were affected by suicide.

“Orange is for the loss of a sibling, so since I lost my brother Rich I wear the orange bead,” said Peggy.

White beads represent the loss of a child, red beads are worn by people widowed because of suicide, first responders and veterans wear silver, and everyone who has struggled with mental illness themselves dawned green beads.

Peggy said the beads are a way of bringing everyone together, showing that suicide affects a vast number of people, which is this event is so important.

