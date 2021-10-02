Car shortage likely to continue for long haul

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The parking lot where Dave White Chevrolet’s new cars are stored is empty. It’s been like this since March.

It’s a quiet day at the dealership. There have been a lot of quiet days lately - not for lack of demand.

“If we had our normal inventories, this would be a record year for us because the demand is out there,” says Joe Mehling, executive manager at Dave White.

But you can’t sell what you don’t have. Right now the dealership has seven new cars in stock. Mehling says it’s never been like this before 2021.

Car manufacturers nationwide have been struggling with a shortage of semiconductor chips and dealerships have been feeling the pinch for months.

“We’re almost to the point now where we’ve been doing this for so long, we’re trying to remember what it’s like to have 150 cars in stock,” says Mehling.

New predictions from industry experts paint a grim picture. Cox Automotive predicts that car sales in September were down 23% compared to September of 2019. The group anticipates the industry won’t recover until 2023, if at all.

“When your sales are down by 50-60% , you’re taking in half the trade-ins, so your used car business slows down because trade-ins are always our best used cars, so yeah it affects us all,” says Mehling.

But Mehling says it’s not all bad for consumers. Used cars values are sky high and customers can still buy new cars. It just requires a little patience.

“In a positive way, people have slowed down a little bit. They’re willing to come in and place an order for a vehicle and wait for it,” says Mehling.

If you’re looking to buy a new car, Mehling says not to let the empty lot deter you. After all, we could be in this for the long haul.

