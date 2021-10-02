ConnecToledo holds its first Levis Under The Lights event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tonight ConnecToledo held its first ever Levis Under the Lights concert event at Levis Square in Downtown Toledo.

“ We are hoping you go grab dinner. Come out here afterwards or before, and just enjoy some live music. Have a drink with us and some fun,” says ConnecToledo Vice President, Cindy Kerr.

The event included live performances and games. The two performers tonight were Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar, followed by Matt Truman’s Ego Trip.

“We are going to be bringing to you rock and roll, honkytonk soul, a little blues, a little gospel influence. I just know its going to be a great evening, a lot of smiling faces,” says Jennifer Westwood.

“We are enjoying it, it’s fun,” says Rana Dezanetz. “I’m glad they are doing stuff, trying to bring life to Downtown Toledo. And I love that, because I love Downtown Toledo”

“It’s trying time’s were in, so whenever we get a chance to do something outside, we have to take advantage of that... You’ve got free entertainment. What more could you ask for? The weather. The music. Beautiful night,” says Rob Caputo.

In case you missed the first Levis Under The Lights event, don’t worry. ConnecToledo is hosting another concert next Friday October 8th. The two performing acts will be Andrew Ellis and Fun on the Side.

