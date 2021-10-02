Traffic
Oct. 2, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

Rain arrives this evening, then stays with us the rest of the weekend.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Clouds move into the area through this afternoon, with rain likely after 5 PM. Some thunder possible. Warm. High 80. TONIGHT: Rain likely through the night. Low 65. SUNDAY: On-and-off rain likely through the day, becoming more widely-scattered in the afternoon and evening. High 73. EXTENDED: Cloud cover and rain chances stay through the work week, with highs in the low 70s, warming to the mid 70s by the weekend.

