Whitmer, Central Catholic cruise, setting the stage for a huge match-up
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitmer nabbed a dominating 41-14 win over Lima Senior, and Central Catholic blew out Clay 60-0, setting the stage for a monster game between the top two schools in northwest Ohio next week.
You can take a look at highlights and scores in video at the top of the page.
Then check out a profile of top recruit Trey Talboo, a receiver for St. Francis de Sales (and few extra games).
And finally, check out the top plays of the night in The Trifecta!
