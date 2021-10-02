Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Whitmer, Central Catholic cruise, setting the stage for a huge match-up

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitmer nabbed a dominating 41-14 win over Lima Senior, and Central Catholic blew out Clay 60-0, setting the stage for a monster game between the top two schools in northwest Ohio next week.

You can take a look at highlights and scores in video at the top of the page.

Then check out a profile of top recruit Trey Talboo, a receiver for St. Francis de Sales (and few extra games).

And finally, check out the top plays of the night in The Trifecta!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are searching for answers after they have not heard from DeeAnna Scott since...
Where is DeeAnna Scott? Missing woman from Toledo last seen in Seattle area
Northbound traffic on I-475 is closed due to a crash at Dussel Rd.
I-475 northbound closed at Salisbury/Dussel due to crash
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
No change of plea for Sir Maejor Page during court appearance
Police incident closes lane of I-71 SB near W. 130th Street
Explosives discovered during Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic stop; 1 in custody
Firefighters are on the scene of a duplex fire on Orchard Ave. on Friday, Oct. 1.
Duplex in south Toledo suffers heavy damage in Friday fire

Latest News

Matt Truman's Ego Trip, a band out of Bowling Green, performing at Levis Under The Lights.
ConnecToledo holds its first Levis Under The Lights event
Football Friday Week 7 - Part 3
Football Friday Week 7 - Part 3
Football Friday Week 7 - Part 2
Football Friday Week 7 - Part 2
Football Friday Week 7 - Part 1
Football Friday Week 7 - Part 1