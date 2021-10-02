Traffic
With 54 murders so far this year, Toledo could break its homicide record yet again

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The number of murders nationwide has jumped significantly according to the FBI, a trend seen locally.

Toledo has recorded 54 homicides and only 26 have been solved.

The city broke the record set back in 1980 of 60, with 61 homicides in 2020.

The FBI says much of the violence is driven by people using guns.

So far this year TPD has taken 1219 firearms off the streets.

