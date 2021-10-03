Traffic
10/2: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Getting into a wetter pattern with slightly above average temps.
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the mid-70s. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with lingering showers and lows in the low 60s. A few showers and a thunderstorm Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. A very small chance for a shower Tuesday, otherwise mainly dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Highs in the mid-70s for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with occasional showers from late in the day Wednesday through Friday. Dry on Saturday.

