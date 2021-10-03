10/3 - Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly early on. Otherwise overcast with lows in the low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid-70s and scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Mild for Monday night with a few lingering showers and lows near 60. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday and mainly dry with highs in the low to mid-70s, but there is a small chance of a shower, mainly south of Toledo. Highs the mid-70s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Dry for the first half of Wednesday with a few showers arriving from the south late in the day. Cloudy with occasional rain for Thursday and Friday, then drying out and warmer for Saturday and Sunday.

