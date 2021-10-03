1Matters, Veterans Matter founder resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ken Leslie, the founder of 1Matters and Veterans Matter, announced he is resigning from his positions amid sexual harassment allegations.

In a statement posted to his personal Facebook page, Leslie said, “Owning my behavior and wanting to do the right thing are the same. It broke my heart and crushes me to do this, but last week I submitted my resignation, and yesterday was my last day with 1Matters and Veterans Matter. Though I will not be involved in either, I have the privilege of always loving the people who have been on this journey with me, those who served or been served. Onward, Homeward.”

Leslie called his previous language unacceptable in a statement to The Blade, 13abc’s media partner, and said it was “not the conduct of the human and leader I want to be.”

He also acknowledged an incident from two years ago to The Blade when he “pushed the buttons of a woman after she identified herself as a feminist.”

Three women have accused Leslie of making unwanted advances and making comments about their appearances in sworn affidavits, The Blade reports.

1Matters released a statement on Sept. 25 about its next steps:

“The Board appreciates the information brought to its attention recently regarding this organization’s founder, Mr. Ken Leslie. The Board hired independent, legal counsel, and after review and consideration, the Board supports Mr. Leslie’s commitment to continuing to educate himself regarding this matter, and to continue with the therapy he started last year. The Board is dedicated to preventing and eliminating harassment in the organization. The Board continues the successful 30-year mission to unite the community and the nation to help those on the streets here and nationwide.”

