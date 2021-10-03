Traffic
Abortion Justice Rally in Toledo

Saturday
By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 100 people gathered in Toledo on Saturday to stand up for a woman’s right to choose. This was in junction with hundreds of other rallies across the country protesting challenges to Roe v. Wade.

“It’s imperative for us to protect women’s rights to govern our own bodies. And if this is the correct decision that some women want to make for their lives, it’s up to them,” says protester Vicki Rose.

Meanwhile, the conversation is also heating up in Columbus, where the Human Rights Protection Act was debated earlier this week. The law would ban abortions automatically if Roe V. Wade is overturned. There would be an exception if the pregnancy would threaten the life of the mother, or cause irreversible impairment of major bodily function. There would be no exception for rape or incest.

“Because she can always take contraception. The child is a human. It’s DNA is human DNA from day 1 - unique to itself, different even from its mother,” says Ohio Senator Sandra O’Brien, a sponsor of the bill.

