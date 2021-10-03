Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Biden heading to Michigan to rally Build Back Better support

The Biden White House's self-imposed deadline to pass the infrastructure and budget deal is...
The Biden White House's self-imposed deadline to pass the infrastructure and budget deal is approaching.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Joe Biden will visit Howell, Michigan on Tuesday.

The White House made the announcement on Sunday. The President is looking to garner support for his infrastructure bill and Build Back Better agenda as negotiations are ongoing in Congress. It’s legislation the White House said will invest in working families.

Biden told reporters on Saturday he was frustrated with the process but said he would “work like hell” to make a deal.

A specific location for the Michigan trip was not released Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday...
Detective: 2 shot in Toledo Saturday night
One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
With 54 murders so far this year, Toledo could break its homicide record yet again
Dave White Chevrolet in Sylvania has struggled to get in stock since March.
Car shortage likely to continue for long haul
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
No change of plea for Sir Maejor Page during court appearance
Melanie Verrett teaches students in her first grade classroom at Beach Elementary.
School districts desperately seeking substitutes

Latest News

Shoreland Firefighters Association to host annual fundraising party
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at law enforcement
Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Noble Street Saturday night.
TFRD investigating fire at vacant Toledo home
abortion
Abortion debate heats up nationwide