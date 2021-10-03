Biden heading to Michigan to rally Build Back Better support

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Joe Biden will visit Howell, Michigan on Tuesday.

The White House made the announcement on Sunday. The President is looking to garner support for his infrastructure bill and Build Back Better agenda as negotiations are ongoing in Congress. It’s legislation the White House said will invest in working families.

Biden told reporters on Saturday he was frustrated with the process but said he would “work like hell” to make a deal.

A specific location for the Michigan trip was not released Sunday.

