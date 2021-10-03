Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Detective: 2 shot in Toledo Saturday night

The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday...
The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. Two people were shot, a detective said.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police responded to a shooting Saturday night with two victims in Toledo.

The call for the shooting on Klondike Street came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. One man and one woman were each shot, according to a Toledo Police detective.

There was no additional information immediately available, including about any possible suspects.

Those with information can contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story -- check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are searching for answers after they have not heard from DeeAnna Scott since...
Where is DeeAnna Scott? Missing woman from Toledo last seen in Seattle area
Northbound traffic on I-475 is closed due to a crash at Dussel Rd.
I-475 northbound closed at Salisbury/Dussel due to crash
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
No change of plea for Sir Maejor Page during court appearance
Police incident closes lane of I-71 SB near W. 130th Street
Explosives discovered during Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic stop; 1 in custody
A car crashed into a semi truck on Friday, Oct. 1 on Sylvania Ave. near McCord.
Crash blocking eastbound Sylvania Ave. near McCord

Latest News

Saturday
Abortion Justice Rally in Toledo
2021 walk in downtown Toledo
Annual Out of the Darkness Walk aims to prevent suicide
2021 walk in downtown Toledo
2021 Toledo Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention
Matt Truman's Ego Trip, a band out of Bowling Green, performing at Levis Under The Lights.
ConnecToledo holds its first Levis Under The Lights event