Detective: 2 shot in Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police responded to a shooting Saturday night with two victims in Toledo.

The call for the shooting on Klondike Street came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. One man and one woman were each shot, according to a Toledo Police detective.

There was no additional information immediately available, including about any possible suspects.

Those with information can contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

