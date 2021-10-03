Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo’s 20th annual Buddy Walk builds community ties

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of people came out to support the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo’s biggest event of the year -- the Buddy Walk.

The 20th annual Buddy Walk was held at the University of Toledo on Sunday, filled with music, dancing, crafts, and more. The money raised from the walk goes toward programs for those with Down syndrome.

Organizers said it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness and build community support.

“Sometimes it’s the only event they’ll attend, and sometimes the first event they attend with the Down Syndrome Association,” said Krista Huff, an organizer with the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo. “So it’s a great way for them to connect with the community, meet other families who have kids with Down syndrome as well, so they all really look forward to it.”

Families in attendance tell 13abc access to this community has helped to make the transition to parenthood as smooth as possible.

“Obviously as a new mom, and then a mom with a baby with Down syndrome, there’s a lot of questions, a lot of unknown with it so those moms are there to answer any questions and just be supportive,” said Jenna Miramontes.

Miramontes became a mother after the birth of her daughter, Sailor, 9 months ago. Jenna said she was introduced to the association through a Facebook group of mothers who offer support and guidance to one another.

“To meet all the other kids and the moms, and to get Sailor some friends, some buddies, and it’s an honor to be a part of such a fun group.”

Organizers called this year’s Buddy Walk a success.

“The smiles on the faces all day make all of the hard work worth it,” said Huff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.