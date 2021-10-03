Traffic
FBI releases statement following University of Michigan shooting threat

(WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The person responsible for a shooting threat towards women at the University of Michigan is now in custody.

According to the FBI, Saturday, October 2, an individual allegedly threatened to shoot women on the campus of U of M on Monday, October 4.

According to investigators the individual had “neither the means or opportunity” to carry out the threat. The agency says the individual was cooperative with law enforcement, and there is no current threat to the public.

“There is no current or pending threat to the University of Michigan community from this individual,” said the FBI in a news release. “Each and every threat brought to our attention is taken seriously and is investigated to determine whether the threat was made in violation of state or federal law.”

The agency says the investigation, however, is still ongoing.

“We are still collecting and reviewing evidence in this case. While that process is ongoing, we cannot provide any additional information – including the identity of the individual,” said the FBI.

