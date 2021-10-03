Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man hospitalized in Bowling Green shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Bowling Green.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Main Street. Police found Dalin Morris, 21, of Toledo, suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg in a nearby parking lot. The address is listed as Liquid Bar in Bowling Green.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, the Bowling Green Police Department said in a press release. The victim was not identified.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was brought in on the case. Officials collected evidence from the crime scene that will be sent to a lab for testing, BG Police said.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information can anonymously contact Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077 or Detective Cox at 419-352-2571.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday...
Detective: 2 shot in Toledo Saturday night
One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
With 54 murders so far this year, Toledo could break its homicide record yet again
Dave White Chevrolet in Sylvania has struggled to get in stock since March.
Car shortage likely to continue for long haul
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
No change of plea for Sir Maejor Page during court appearance
Melanie Verrett teaches students in her first grade classroom at Beach Elementary.
School districts desperately seeking substitutes

Latest News

Tiffin man arrested after shooting at law enforcement
Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Noble Street Saturday night.
TFRD investigating fire at vacant Toledo home
Toledo Police
Man shot in Toledo Sunday morning
abortion
Abortion debate heats up nationwide