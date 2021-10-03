Man hospitalized in Bowling Green shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Bowling Green.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Main Street. Police found Dalin Morris, 21, of Toledo, suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg in a nearby parking lot. The address is listed as Liquid Bar in Bowling Green.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, the Bowling Green Police Department said in a press release. The victim was not identified.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was brought in on the case. Officials collected evidence from the crime scene that will be sent to a lab for testing, BG Police said.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information can anonymously contact Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077 or Detective Cox at 419-352-2571.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.