Man shot in Toledo Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Toledo.

It happened on E. Broadway near Starr Ave. just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police records.

Antwuan Lawson was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting. Those with information can contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

