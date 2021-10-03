October 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers are likely at times today. Highs will be in the middle 70s. A few evening thunderstorms are possible. A few scattered showers are likely on Monday, and there is a slim chance of a shower on Tuesday. Rain will likely return late Wednesday through Friday. Next weekend is looking drier and warmer. Highs will stay in the low to middle 70 through the week. This weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s by next Sunday.

