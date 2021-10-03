Shoreland Firefighters Association to host annual fundraising party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host its annual Firefighters Feather Party as a fundraiser for equipment and training.

The event is set for Nov. 19 and 20 starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Shoreland Park Shelter House on Patriot Drive.

It’s an opportunity to visit with the community, enjoy a thanksgiving dinner, and win prizes. The association will promote the businesses of those who make donations at the party.

Organizers said the money raised for the Shoreland Firefighters Association will go toward firefighting and emergency medical equipment and advanced training. Members of the association are able to pick-up donations in advance of the event.

“Without fundraisers, we simply cannot provide the level of service that we believe our residents deserve,” the association wrote in a statement. “It is only with the generous help from businesses like yours that we continue to be so successful.”

