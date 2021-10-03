Traffic
TFRD investigating fire at vacant Toledo home

Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Noble Street Saturday night.
Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Noble Street Saturday night.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is investigating a Saturday night fire at a vacant home.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Noble Street. Officials said there was an open fire on the first and second floor of the home. Firefighters could not enter the building to tame the flames for safety concerns, taking a defensive approach.

The road was blocked off to drivers at the intersection of Noble and Lagrange while crews worked to put the fire out. City officials were sent to the scene to help put the fire out.

It’s unclear what started the fire but investigators are working to determine the cause.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

