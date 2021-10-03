Traffic
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at law enforcement

(123RF)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Tiffin man is behind bars after shooting at officers Saturday.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call for a suicidal man with a gun at the H.P. Eells Park in Bettsville on Saturday.

Authorities found Shawn William Varner, 50, inside one of the fenced-in ball fields with a gun when they arrived at the scene. Officers said Varner was not complying with orders.

Varner shot at a Sheriff’s Deputy and an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper, police said in a press release. They were able to seek cover and avoided several shots. No one was hurt in the shooting.

The officials called for backup from numerous law enforcement agencies and contained the area.

Varner eventually surrendered and was arrested on Felonious Assault charges. He was booked at the Seneca County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

“I am very thankful that no one got hurt, especially our area law enforcement,” said Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens. “It is the outcome we should all be proud of.”

The sheriff said he appreciates the help from all of the personnel who responded, saying the incident shows the importance of maintaining great relationships with all area law enforcement agencies.

