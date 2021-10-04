10/4: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

A few showers will keep rolling through as a slow-moving low spins just north of us. Wednesday looks like the driest day of the week, though that night will see the return of more showers -- 1″ to 2″ more rain is possible before we hit the weekend!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.