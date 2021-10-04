Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
10/4: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Slow drying... then more rain late Wednesday through Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A few showers will keep rolling through as a slow-moving low spins just north of us. Wednesday looks like the driest day of the week, though that night will see the return of more showers -- 1″ to 2″ more rain is possible before we hit the weekend!

10/4: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
