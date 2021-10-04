Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge. Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday...
Detective: Two shot in Toledo Saturday night
Toledo Police
Man shot in Toledo on Sunday morning
Man hospitalized in Bowling Green shooting
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at law enforcement

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
Land O'Lakes donated 40,000 pounds of mac & cheese to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.
Tons of mac & cheese donated to Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Ohio AG: 51 potential human trafficking victims helped in Operation Ohio Knows
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage