Ambassador Bridge closed due to explosives threat.

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, is closed in both directions due to a police investigation.

Windsor Police are on the scene at their end following a report of possible explosives in the area.

Initially, only lanes going into Canada from the US were closed. Traffic in both directions has since been closed.

Traffic is being rerouted to other ports of entry, including the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge that connects Port Huron and Sarnia, Ont.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

