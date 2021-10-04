Traffic
Driver cited after crashing into Secor Rd. bank

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bank on Secor Rd. sustained major damage after a car crashed through the front of the building on Friday morning.

An 86-year-old woman accidentally drove into the front of the PNC Bank in the 3200 block of Secor around 10 a.m. Her car came to rest approximately 15 feet inside, on top of desks and other furniture.

No one was injured. The driver was cited.

