Fall festivities underway

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - Fall is in full swing at Gust Bros. Pumpkin farm.

“You’re off the hot weather of the summer, and the cold weather of winter hasn’t set in yet, all the beautiful colors, the bright orange pumpkins, the leaves are starting to change, and everything is just beautiful this time of year, and I think everyone’s spirits are just lifted in the fall,” says Daniel Gust, co-owner of the farm.

“The change of the seasons. To see all that magical change,” says Bonnie Tillman.

“It has a certain mood to it, and once you get into that mood, it’s amazing,” adds Tillman’s granddaughter, Shannon Henderly.

Kailie McKee says her favorite part of fall is, “Curling up in your blankets.”

The first weekend in October traditionally kicks off the season’s festivities, and 2021 is no exception. Families flocked to area pumpkin patches for donuts, animal feedings and all sorts of farm fun.

MacQueen’s orchard also held its Apple Butter Festival.

And the good times don’t stop at the farm.

“The leaves all fall down and I like when my dad rakes them up and we can jump in them,” says 6-year-old Hailey Aston.

And the season is just getting started. Preparations have already begun for next week’s Apple Butter Fest in Grand Rapids. And there’s Halloween to look forward to.

Hailey’s 3-year-old brother, Cooper, is going to be a raptor.

“A big, giant Raptor, and daddy be Owen!” he says.

But next month may have the biggest Autumn activity of all.

“I like Fall because my birthday’s in fall,” says 6-year-old Kyleigh Renee Kobeck.

There are still plenty of things to enjoy in the coming months. Some upcoming fall festivals are listed below:

- Grand Rapids Apple Butter Fest - Sunday, October 10

- Sylvania Fall Festival - Saturday, Sunday, October 16-17

- Toledo Zoo’s Pumpkin Path - Saturday October 16

