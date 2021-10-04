First City League matchup to participate in Goodwill Challenge since 2014

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, the Goodwill Pass It On Challenge features two City League teams.

The Rogers Rams and Bowsher Blue Racers are facing off on the football field, but they’re also battling to see who can help their community more.

From Monday through Thursday, there will be one trailer at each school, with the goal to see which community can donate more goods. Whoever has the heavier trailer wins.

“Every time you shop or donate, which this is a big donation drive, biggest for our entire company, every time you shop or donate, you’re helping people in your local community find job training or job placement opportunities,” Vice President of Goodwill of Northwest Ohio, Inc. Tim Kravolic said.

“Any time that you donate we take those donations, and we process them. We turn them into sales, and that helps us fund our mission.”

The challenge doesn’t come through Toledo Public Schools every year. This is the first time a City League school has hosted since 2019 - and the first time a Goodwill Challenge is hosted by City League conference opponents since 2014.

It’s not just about bragging rights - it’s about helping the community.

”When they’re coming out to practice and you see people coming and donating, obviously we have a competition not just on the field on Friday, but we’re having one right now. That’s going to build up the hype for the game as well, which hopefully creates some energy, and these two teams will come out and play a fantastic game Friday,” Rogers H.S. Athletic Director Harold Howell.

