HUD scheduled to inspect the Greenbelt Place Apartments this week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo code enforcement division says the Greenbelt Place Apartments are still not in compliance with the city nuisance order.

The owners were cited and the building deemed a public nuisance.

They had 72 hours to clean up the debris and trash and 30 days to fix the structure.

HUD is supposed to inspect the property this week. A spokesperson for Eureka Holdings told 13abc the inspection on the property began today and they anticipate it will take two days.

Residents lodged a laundry list of complaints against the property’s owners, claiming that the apartment complex is in disrepair and infested with mold and pests. Contractors spent last week fixing up the place.

“They slap a little paint here and took cement and patched up the broken-up sidewalk, just patch work and that’s it,” said Dorcas Boling.

City leaders says 178 families live in the complex and they are discussing behind closed doors the future of the property

