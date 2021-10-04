Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

HUD scheduled to inspect the Greenbelt Place Apartments this week

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo code enforcement division says the Greenbelt Place Apartments are still not in compliance with the city nuisance order.

The owners were cited and the building deemed a public nuisance.

They had 72 hours to clean up the debris and trash and 30 days to fix the structure.

HUD is supposed to inspect the property this week. A spokesperson for Eureka Holdings told 13abc the inspection on the property began today and they anticipate it will take two days.

Residents lodged a laundry list of complaints against the property’s owners, claiming that the apartment complex is in disrepair and infested with mold and pests. Contractors spent last week fixing up the place.

“They slap a little paint here and took cement and patched up the broken-up sidewalk, just patch work and that’s it,” said Dorcas Boling.

City leaders says 178 families live in the complex and they are discussing behind closed doors the future of the property

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday...
Detective: Two shot in Toledo Saturday night
Toledo Police
Man shot in Toledo on Sunday morning
Man hospitalized in Bowling Green shooting
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at law enforcement

Latest News

The organization outgrew its current home years ago
Nature's Nursery searching for new facility
Moment of Science: Volcanoes
HUD scheduled to inspect the Greenbelt Place Apartments
HUD scheduled to inspect the Greenbelt Place Apartments
Moment of Science: Earthquakes