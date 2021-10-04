Judge denies request to dismiss lawsuit over Summit Street reconstruction project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has denied a request to dismiss a lawsuit at the center of an ongoing legal fight between the city of Toledo and Block Communications over who is responsible for paying for moved utility lines.

Judge Janet Burnside denied Block Communication Inc.’s request to dismiss the City of Toledo’s lawsuit and denied a citizens group from joining the lawsuit.

“The Court concludes the issues raised by the Plantiff’s Complaint are not moot and Plantiff’s complaint does not fail to state a claim upon which relief may be granted,” Judge Burnside’s order read.

The City of Toledo is looking to recoup nearly $1 million in expenses for moving Buckeye Broadband’s utility lines as part of the Summit Street reconstruction project.

Block Communications, which owns Buckeye Broadband, argues the city should be responsible for the cost because it was an aesthetic fix. The city argues the project was for roadway improvement and not for aesthetic purposes; however, documents obtained by 13abc show Toledo’s Director of Law said the city should bear the cost to relocate the utility lines.

Lawyers for the city say both parties discussed who would bear the financial responsibility and ‘no agreement” was reached. The city argues municipal code allows them to ask for payment at any time, even if the project is completed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.