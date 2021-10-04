Man shot twice Saturday night on Art Museum Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 35-year-old man was shot twice Saturday night near the Toledo Museum of Art.

Toledo Police were called to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers were told the incident happened in the 600 block of Art Museum Dr., where they found three shell casings and blood.

Police said the victim’s injuries appear non-life-threatening.

