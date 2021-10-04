Nature’s Nursery scraps plans to build a new facility because of rising construction costs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Numerous people in Grand Rapids recently worked to get help for a fox with mange. The fox was eventually caught and taken to Nature’s Nursery for care. Unfortunately, the fox did not survive. The case once again highlights the desperate need for a new facility for the wildlife rehabilitation center. Nature’s Nursery has long been in need of a new facility.

A trailer was recently brought in for the education animals to help ease the congestion in the main building.

“We have been busy again this year,” says Executive Director Allison Schroeder. “At last count, we have about 80 less animals than we did at this time last year. Having said that, we’ll still be pushing 4,000 animals this year.”

To give you an idea just how tight the space is at Nature’s Nursery, there’s a snapping turtle in a tub, a birdcage on the kitchen counter. There are cages full of baby opossums in a garage. The fox with mange was housed in a closet.

“We are anxious to get to the point where we are functioning properly and not always having to just making things work,” says Laura Zitzelberger, co-founder of the non-profit.

Because of the constantly cramped quarters, the fox normally would not have even been able to be treated here. Zitzelberger says that’s because with limited space it is hard to find enough room to quarantine a fox.

“We made it work for this one, but if it was our busy season, we could not have taken it in at the center,” says Schroeder. “This is just one case of a fox with mange. There are at least a half dozen others in the area we are aware of right now. "

She says the specialized care the fox needed is just one more example of the urgent need for a bigger building. “We love the special cases that get the community together rallying behind one particular animal. However, for every Grand Rapids fox, there are hundreds of other animals here flying below the radar that need just as much help and financial support.

There was a plan in place to build a new facility at Camp Courageous, but Schroeder says the costs kept adding up. “Camp Courageous generously gifted us the land, but with the price of materials and construction as well as supply chain issues, that can’t happen now. We are in the process of looking at other options. That includes buying an existing building, which will give us the relief we need in a much quicker fashion.”

Schroeder says in the meantime, staff and volunteers will do what they always have. That’s to help thousands of injured, sick and orphaned wild animals in the space they have to work with. “This is what we do on a daily basis. Our staff and volunteers here are amazing and compassionate. No matter what animal comes through our doors, they are all treated with the same empathy we gave the fox. We have incredible people here.”

The new facility will be several thousand square feet larger than the current space. In addition to a clinic, there will also be an education center which will allow the public to visit nature’s nursery for the first time in its history.

The non-profit is always in need of volunteers and donations. If you’d like to learn more, click here.

