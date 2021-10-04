No injuries after shots fired into apartment unit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were not injured when someone fired two gunshots into an apartment from the hallway on Friday morning.

Toledo Police responded to the call around 11:42 a.m. in the 600 block of Locust. A 64-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman told officers they were inside the apartment unit when they heard gunshots.

There were no suspects named, but the police report noted the male victim has an ongoing feud with two individuals who were seen at the apartment complex shortly before the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.