Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

No injuries after shots fired into apartment unit

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were not injured when someone fired two gunshots into an apartment from the hallway on Friday morning.

Toledo Police responded to the call around 11:42 a.m. in the 600 block of Locust. A 64-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman told officers they were inside the apartment unit when they heard gunshots.

There were no suspects named, but the police report noted the male victim has an ongoing feud with two individuals who were seen at the apartment complex shortly before the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday...
Detective: Two shot in Toledo Saturday night
Toledo Police
Man shot in Toledo on Sunday morning
Man hospitalized in Bowling Green shooting
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at law enforcement
Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Noble Street Saturday night.
TFRD investigating fire at vacant Toledo home

Latest News

Ohio's Vax-2-School program officially launched on Monday.
Ohioans can now enter Vax-2-School lottery
Ambassador Bridge closed due to explosives threat.
Ambassador Bridge closed due to explosives threat
A gun and police tape.
Man shot twice Saturday night on Art Museum Dr.
Toledo Police
Person stabbed during incident on Saturday night