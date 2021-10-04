Traffic
October 4th Weather Forecast

More Rain Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are likely at times today. Highs will be in the middle 70s. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday with a high in the low to middle 70s. Thursday should be a bit warmer with dry air keeping rain chances low until the evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Rain is likely with occasional heavy rain possible on Thursday and Friday. Another inch or more of rain is possible. Highs will be in the low 70s. The weekend will bring mostly dry conditions with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

