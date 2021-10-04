Ohio health officials urge pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) -Ohio health officials held a press conference Monday, urging pregnant women to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, Dr. Kamilah Dixon-Shambley of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Egbert, with the Ohio State Medical Association, explained that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women, per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Egbert says that she understands that women are skeptical about taking the vaccine and giving it to their unborn child, but there is no increased risk of stillbirth or other complications linked to the vaccine.

“Those are myths that have been thoroughly debunked,” Dr. Egbert said.

There are more than 125,000 total COVID-19 cases in pregnant women, Dr. Vanderhoff said. Of those cases, 97% are unvaccinated.

“Delta is taking out young, healthy women,” Dr. Egbert said.

She adds that pregnant women who have had COVID-19 and have developed antibodies can now pass them to their babies through breastfeeding.

Egbert says some women who have had COVID-19 had to deliver their babies early because their mothers were on ventilators.

Dr. Dixon-Shambley says that she gives her patients an option to take the vaccine but informs them that if they do not take it, they are at a 70% increased risk of dying.

Those who are not vaccinated are twice as likely to get the virus.

The booster doses for those who originally took the Pfizer vaccine are available to specific age groups.

ODH held the press conference on the same day that the Ohio Vax-2-School kicked off.

Vaccinated Ohioans ages 12 to 25 can enter into a drawing to win one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships or 150, $10,000 scholarships.

Those who would like to get vaccinated can schedule an appointment online.

