Ohioans can now enter Vax-2-School lottery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Vax-2-School program officially launched on Monday.

It’s an outreach program from the Ohio Department of Health to encourage Ohio students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those ages 12-25 who are vaccinated against the virus can now enter a drawing to win one of 150 scholarships worth $10,000 and five scholarships worth $100,000.

The money can be used at any Ohio college or university, technology or trade school, or career program for tuition and related expenses -- including room and board and existing student loan debt up to $10,000.

Those entering the drawings need to have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Children ages 5 to 11 will also become eligible for the Vax-2-School drawing if the FDA grants Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.

ODH and the Ohio Lottery have not yet released the date of the first drawing. Grand prize winners will be announced live on 13abc, according to ODH.

For those under the age of 18, a parent or guardian will need to enter the drawing on their behalf. Those without internet access can also enter by calling the ODH hotline at 1-833-427-5634.

