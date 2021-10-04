Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Person stabbed during incident on Saturday night

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at an Airport Hwy. apartment on Saturday night.

Toledo Police were called to a local hospital for a person stabbed around 9:30 p.m. They made contact with the victim, who suffered several injuries, including what they call a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The victim told officers the incident took place in the 3800 block of Airport Hwy.

The incident is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday...
Detective: Two shot in Toledo Saturday night
Toledo Police
Man shot in Toledo on Sunday morning
Man hospitalized in Bowling Green shooting
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at law enforcement
Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Noble Street Saturday night.
TFRD investigating fire at vacant Toledo home

Latest News

Ohio's Vax-2-School program officially launched on Monday.
Ohioans can now enter Vax-2-School lottery
Ambassador Bridge closed due to explosives threat.
Ambassador Bridge closed due to explosives threat
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
No injuries after shots fired into apartment unit
A gun and police tape.
Man shot twice Saturday night on Art Museum Dr.