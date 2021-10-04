Person stabbed during incident on Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at an Airport Hwy. apartment on Saturday night.

Toledo Police were called to a local hospital for a person stabbed around 9:30 p.m. They made contact with the victim, who suffered several injuries, including what they call a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The victim told officers the incident took place in the 3800 block of Airport Hwy.

The incident is still under investigation.

