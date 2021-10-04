Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Zoo holding job fair Tuesday

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo is holding a job fair ahead of Lights Before Christmas.

It’s happening at the zoo’s Malawi Event Center from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Positions start at $12/hour in various departments including park operations, merchandise, membership, grounds, and food services.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Find additional details here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday...
Detective: Two shot in Toledo Saturday night
Toledo Police
Man shot in Toledo on Sunday morning
Man hospitalized in Bowling Green shooting
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at law enforcement

Latest News

Judge denies request to dismiss lawsuit over Summit Street reconstruction project
Land O'Lakes donated 40,000 pounds of mac & cheese to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.
Tons of mac & cheese donated to Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Ohio AG: 51 potential human trafficking victims helped in Operation Ohio Knows
Ohio health officials, based on CDC recommendations, are urging pregnant women to get the...
Ohio health officials urge pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine