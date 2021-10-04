Toledo Zoo holding job fair Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo is holding a job fair ahead of Lights Before Christmas.

It’s happening at the zoo’s Malawi Event Center from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Positions start at $12/hour in various departments including park operations, merchandise, membership, grounds, and food services.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Find additional details here.

