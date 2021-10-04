Tons of mac & cheese donated to Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 40,000 pounds of Land O’Lakes macaroni & cheese was donated to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank through the Land O’Lakes First Run Program.

“We deeply appreciate the generosity, companies like Land O’Lakes supporting our efforts during these unique times have made a huge difference,” said Jim Caldwell, President & CEO of the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

The First Run Program has donated more than 6 million pounds of product to food banks across the United States since it was established in 2010.

“As a national, farmer-owned cooperative, Land O’Lakes is committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table,” said Sheilah Stewart, SVP & General Counsel, Land O’Lakes, Inc. “The First Run program provides a unique opportunity for Land O’Lakes to offer nutritious products to families in need.”

