Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Tons of mac & cheese donated to Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

Land O'Lakes donated 40,000 pounds of mac & cheese to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.
Land O'Lakes donated 40,000 pounds of mac & cheese to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.(Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 40,000 pounds of Land O’Lakes macaroni & cheese was donated to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank through the Land O’Lakes First Run Program.

“We deeply appreciate the generosity, companies like Land O’Lakes supporting our efforts during these unique times have made a huge difference,” said Jim Caldwell, President & CEO of the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

The First Run Program has donated more than 6 million pounds of product to food banks across the United States since it was established in 2010.

“As a national, farmer-owned cooperative, Land O’Lakes is committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table,” said Sheilah Stewart, SVP & General Counsel, Land O’Lakes, Inc. “The First Run program provides a unique opportunity for Land O’Lakes to offer nutritious products to families in need.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday...
Detective: Two shot in Toledo Saturday night
Toledo Police
Man shot in Toledo on Sunday morning
Man hospitalized in Bowling Green shooting
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at law enforcement

Latest News

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Ohio AG: 51 potential human trafficking victims helped in Operation Ohio Knows
Ohio health officials held a press conference Monday urging pregnant women to take the COVID-19...
Ohio health officials urge pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine
Ohio's Vax-2-School program officially launched on Monday.
Ohioans can now enter Vax-2-School lottery
Ambassador Bridge closed due to explosives threat.
Ambassador Bridge closed due to explosives threat