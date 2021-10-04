Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Voter registration deadline is Monday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday, Oct. 4, is the last day to register to vote in Ohio ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.

You can check to see if you’re already registered here.

Those who wish to register online can do so through the Secretary of State’s website here. Voters can also register to vote at the Board of Elections, at any Toledo Public Library location, and at the BMV.

You can find a listing of the issues on the ballot here.

The list of candidates in Lucas County is available here.

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 5. Lucas County voters can do so at the Ohio Means Jobs building located at 1301 Monroe Street in Toledo.

Find the full listing of early vote times for the Lucas County Board of Elections below.

The Lucas County Board of Elections holds early voting at the Ohio Means Jobs building on...
The Lucas County Board of Elections holds early voting at the Ohio Means Jobs building on Monroe Street starting Oct. 5.(Lucas County Board of Elections)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call for a shooting on Klondike Street in Toledo came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday...
Detective: Two shot in Toledo Saturday night
Toledo Police
Man shot in Toledo Sunday morning
Man hospitalized in Bowling Green shooting
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at law enforcement
Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Noble Street Saturday night.
TFRD investigating fire at vacant Toledo home

Latest News

Gust Bros. Pumpkin Farm
Families flock to pumpkin patches as fall festivities kick off
fall
Fall Festivities underway
Three women have accused Ken Leslie of making unwanted advances and making comments about their...
1Matters, Veterans Matter founder resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
FBI releases statement following University of Michigan shooting threat