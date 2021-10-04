Voter registration deadline is Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday, Oct. 4, is the last day to register to vote in Ohio ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.

You can check to see if you’re already registered here.

Those who wish to register online can do so through the Secretary of State’s website here. Voters can also register to vote at the Board of Elections, at any Toledo Public Library location, and at the BMV.

You can find a listing of the issues on the ballot here.

The list of candidates in Lucas County is available here.

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 5. Lucas County voters can do so at the Ohio Means Jobs building located at 1301 Monroe Street in Toledo.

Find the full listing of early vote times for the Lucas County Board of Elections below.

The Lucas County Board of Elections holds early voting at the Ohio Means Jobs building on Monroe Street starting Oct. 5. (Lucas County Board of Elections)

