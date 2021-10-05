100 days later, teen continues to fight for his life after nearly drowning at Monroe Co. campground

Summerfield Twp., Mich. (WTVG) - After more than 100 days, a 15-year-old boy is still battling for his life in the hospital after he nearly drowned at a campground in Monroe County over the summer.

“Andy wasn’t expected to live for 24 hours and now it’s been 100 days,” said Dave Snook, who is talking about his son Andy Snook.

Snook is holding on to hope that his son will make a full recovery.

“He is going to prove all these doctors wrong and he is going to walk out of there, I promise you,” Snook said.

His son has been in the hospital since June 25, when he nearly drowned while attempting to swim across a pond at the K.O.A. Campground in Summerfield Township.

After the accident, Snook posted a video to TikTok asking for prayers for his son which received more than 3 million views.

“I have 96,000 followers and I probably get 50 people a day that are asking for an update,” said Snook.

“When I saw that TikTok I realized that Andy had lived,” said Adrienne Ault.

Ault did not know the Snook family prior to the accident, but she is now organizing a fundraiser for them this weekend.

“I knew I wanted to help and I have children, so I felt it on my heart that I had to do something,” Ault said.

Snook recently returned to work to keep insurance, while his wife is staying with Andy at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Since June, Andy has been in 5 different hospitals and airlifted three times. The funds will help cover the nearly $40,000 dollars in medical bills.

“The prayers are working,” said Snook. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and my wife, it is keeping us going.”

A poker run is planned Saturday, October 9. It’s being held at The Clamdiggers Lounge located at 1540 E. Elm Ave in Monroe, Michigan. There will be raffles, a silent auction and live music.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m., with the event starting at 10 a.m. Registration cost $15 per bike/car/4-wheeler.

For more details contact Adrienne Ault: 734-652-5546 with any questions or donations.

