6 overdose deaths in 3 day period

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since October 1st there have been an alarming amount of drug overdoses in Toledo. Three overdoses were reported on October 1st, one on October 2nd, and two more on October 3rd.

“Overdose deaths continue to rise. From 2019-2020 we know that we are seeing at least a 12% increase in overdose fatalities. Obviously that is affecting a lot of people,” says Mahjida Steffin, the supervisor of overdose prevention and harm reduction for the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

Steffin says that this issue is nothing new in Toledo. According to her, many people who overdose are expecting one drug, but getting something else.

“We’re seeing Fentanyl mixed with cocaine. These pills that are street-made to look like a Xanax bars. To look like a Percocet or Oxy, and it’s pure Fentanyl and who knows what else,” says Steffin.

“I’ve seen it recently going into a Meijer. I saw someone overdosing in a parking lot,” says Matt Bell, the co-founder of Midwest Recovery Center. “This thing is so much bigger than us, it has to be treated medically and clinically.”

Bell is also the founder of Team Recovery, a non-profit that works to educate and seek assistance for those recovering from drug addiction and seeking to get sober. He says that this epidemic is something that community needs to come together on and address.

”If you don’t think this is your problem, think about it a little bit and talk to some people who really will explain to you that this is everybody’s problem, not just the people struggling.”

