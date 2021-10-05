Accuser speaks out in sexual harassment claims against 1Matters/Veterans Matter founder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three women have accused the founder of 1Matters and Veterans Matter of sexual harassment, leading to Ken Leslie’s resignation.

The claims date back to 2012, and the women say they’ve voiced their concerns to various board members with no results.

Rachel Richardson is one of the accusers. She said she met Leslie in 2011. A year later, she applied for a job with his organization 1Matters, which advocates for the homeless.

“He told me he would not be hiring me,” Richardson said. “I made one more plea, saying I’m about to be homeless. He took out his wallet and took out $60 ... three $20 bills, and then walked out of his office, zipping up his pants and making grunting noises, like I had just (bleep).

“It made me feel humiliated and disgusting.”

While working for the Toledo Streets newspaper in 2015, Richardson said there was another alleged incident with Leslie, who was on the newspaper’s board at the time.

“My coworker came to work one day and said, ‘I have something that would really bother you. ... Ken called me on the phone and said he was looking at pictures of me on the internet and that it gave him an (bleep),” Richardson said. “I told her I had to do something because I didn’t want to work at a place where we were at risk of that sort of thing happening all day every day. So I went to the board president and told her I wanted him removed from the board.”

In August, Richardson said she and two other women came forward to the 1Matters board with signed and notarized affidavits, describing Leslie allegedly giving unwanted hugs and comments about their appearances. The most recent claim happened in 2019.

Leslie acknowledged the incident in a statement.

Two years ago, I was on a volunteer committee for another non-profit, and I pushed the buttons of a woman after she identified herself as a feminist. She labeled it as sexual harassment and explained that harassment isn’t about sex, “it is about power.” The situation was very upsetting to her, and in turn, caused me deep reflection, and last year I started therapy. Bottom line, my language was unacceptable, certainly not the conduct of the human and leader I want to be, As demonstrated for over 30 years, I am committed to learning, understanding, and growing. I continue my therapy to get to the roots and to make sure that I do not engage in that kind of behavior. I recognize now the damage caused am immensely sorry for any pain from my unacceptable behavior caused any woman. I want to help heal. That has always been, and always will be, my mission. My resignation was in an effort to help heal. I pray for forgiveness and for comfort and peace to any and all who I have hurt. Neither Tent City nor Veterans Matter are about me. Both are about the people we serve, and that servanthood will continue. Though I will no longer be involved, Veterans Matter and Tent City will continue strongly, with the same teams, partners, and volunteers that we have been honored to serve with since the organization’s founding in 1990.

Richardson was thrilled to find out Leslie had resigned from the organizations.

“We would like this to be a message to men in power who abuse that power to check themselves,” she said. “We also hope that this is empowering for other women to come forward and tell their stories and take down their own sexual harassers.”

Shawn Clark, who was the Veteran’s Matter Director of Operations, has stepped in as the new executive director for 1Matters and Veterans Matter. She is a U.S. Army veteran.

“An Army veteran, Shawn was taught in the military to never leave your fellow soldiers behind and working to house veterans is her way of not leaving brothers and sisters behind,” the organizations said in a press release. “We are grateful for her stewardship and know both programs will continue to flourish with the support of each and every one of you.”

